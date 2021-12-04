Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to be able to offer kitchen design services for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Kendall, and the surrounding areas. Make the most used room in your home work for you and your family with a smart kitchen design.



This might be obvious, but when you are thinking about how your kitchen is laid out, you want to eliminate as many steps as possible. This means that if you have an island in your kitchen, and that's where you typically wrap up leftovers, have a space in the island where various wraps and containers are kept so that they are close by.



Give some thought to where your refrigerator and stove are located. Because people will likely be going into the refrigerator at any time, you will want to keep this more accessible for those cooking in the kitchen as well as others just passing by to grab something. With the stove, you will likely want to keep this out of the way of high traffic areas around the kitchen.



Consider what kind of countertops you want in your kitchen. If you like to cook often, especially if you like to have help when you cook, you will need more counter space when compared to someone who cooks infrequently or only cooks simple meals. Along with the counter space, if you like to cook a lot, consider adding a pot filler over your stove to make filling pots with water faster and easier.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Kendall, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects have made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.