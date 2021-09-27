Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to be able to offer kitchen redesign services for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, South Miami, and the surrounding areas. Kitchens are the heart of the home, where everyone gathers, and Trimline Design Center will help make it a room to be proud of.



Part of what sets Trimline Design Center apart from other contractors is the time they spend with their clients to understand what they want for their kitchen redesign. They feature the latest in designs and materials which they marry with their decades of experience to bring their clients' dreams into reality.



Trimline Design Center evolved to bring fashion to function in a way that melds quality cabinetry with the visual personality of your kitchen. Combining color, texture, hardware selection, and other details, we create a beautiful, functional, and fashionable custom cabinet backdrop that makes your kitchen a very special space.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, South Miami, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects has made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.