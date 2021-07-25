Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to offer unparalleled work on kitchen remodeling projects for homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas. With more than 50 years of experience and is run by the same family for their entire existence, Trimline Design Center is ready to bring your dreams to life.



Trimline Design Center features a proven process that leads to a successful kitchen remodeling project that homeowners love. It begins with a consultation at the Trimline Design Center showrooms where homeowners get to share their vision with the team as well as see many options for cabinets, layouts, and more. A second consultation happens at the client's home where the team gets to see how things are currently, and they and the homeowners discuss how things will happen and how the finished project will look.



These consultations are typically more than what other kitchen remodeling contractors will do, and having these steps ensure that the clients are satisfied with how things will go and what the finished project looks like in the end. High levels of satisfaction are a cornerstone of what Trimline Design Center is all about.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects has made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.