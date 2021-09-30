Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to feature some of the best outdoor cabinets from the best companies for homeowners in Miami, Key Largo, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Miami Lakes, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas. Outdoor kitchens are growing in popularity, and homeowners are finding it just as important to have great outdoor cabinets as they have in their kitchens indoors.



Outdoor kitchens are a great way to enjoy the south Florida weather throughout the year. Many people already have grills outside, and when they find that they use them on a regular basis it just makes sense to have your equipment and accessories in easy reach of where you are cooking. Outdoor cabinets provide a way to store those items as well as give you additional counter space to help with meal preparation and more.



Trimline Design Center works with the best companies and materials for the outdoor cabinets that they build for their clients. These cabinets have to handle the blistering Florida sun to torrential rain showers and the occasional unseasonably cold winters and still do their job year after year. Trimline Design Center has years of experience in providing a durable summer kitchen with year-round outdoor cabinets without sacrificing aesthetics. Whatever you can dream, Trimline Design Center can make happen, providing you with a functional outdoor kitchen with beautiful outdoor cabinets.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Miami, Key Largo, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Miami Lakes, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects has made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family going on for three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.