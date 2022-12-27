Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, can use their years of experience to provide suggestions for the off-white trends in kitchen design that is being seen all over in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. Off-white trends in kitchen design are coming into vogue, and the team at Trimline Design Center can show homeowners how they can add a splash of color to their all-white kitchen design so that they have something that doesn't immediately feel dated.



Homeowners certainly don't need to ditch all of their white kitchen cabinets, but instead add subtle colored aspects to the room to give it a different look. One way to do this is to look at doing a soft-colored tile on the walls as a backsplash. Beige and other lighter wood colors may be a great way to add dimension and a little color to the room.



In some cases, they may want to make their lower cabinets a darker color. Similar to commercial buildings, painting everything above a black color instead of installing a false ceiling, the darker lower cabinets are there but don't stand out with the stark white color. These lower cabinets provide a nice contrast to the white upper cabinets without being overpowering.



Two-tone kitchens can really be an exciting change for any kitchen. Maybe homeowners will do a take of one side a lighter color and the other side a darker color. This concept allows them to pull out an adventurous color that complements the other more normal color for a completely different kitchen style.



With true, white-colored cabinets, counters, and backsplashes can make things too bright in the kitchen and home. Instead of doing white, look at different shades of off-white or even a very light grey color. This can still match up well with a variety of other colors that they may want to introduce in a small way. This also works really well with stainless steel appliances.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their inspiring off-white kitchen trends have made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.