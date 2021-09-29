Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to offer leading kitchen cabinet design for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Kendall, and the surrounding areas. Trimline Design Center was started with the vision of providing top-quality kitchen cabinets more than 50 years ago, and that legacy continues today in this family-run business.



When working with the Trimline Design Center team on your kitchen cabinet design, there are several components that make up the final look of your kitchen cabinets. Combining color, texture, hardware selection, and other details, they help create a beautiful, functional, and fashionable custom cabinet backdrop that makes your kitchen a very special space.



In working on your kitchen cabinet design, you should also be asking yourself how your current cabinets either work well for you or don't work at all. The problem areas are where you will see improvements, and the things that work well will be preserved. The end result will be a new kitchen space that works best for how you use the room.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family going on for three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.