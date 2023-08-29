Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2023 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, has been at the forefront of new trends and styles for several decades, and the new Covington cabinet doors is no exception for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, South Miami, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Kitchen cabinets are always in play because they make up so much of a kitchen and they are visually impactful to the overall design of the room. They now offer a new style for homeowner consideration with their kitchen cabinets called Covington that they need to check out.



It is great to see pictures of different cabinet styles and colors, as this helps to provide some context about how they may look in a home. But there really is no substitute for seeing and touching the cabinets to really understand how they look and operate, as well as helping homeowners to visualize how they will look and feel in their own home.



To that end, they invite homeowners to come to the showroom in Pinecrest, FL to see the Covington series in their mock kitchen rooms. Here homeowners will be able to see multiple colors of these and gives them the opportunity to better understand how they will look in their own home. A sculptured profile makes this door stand out from the crowd and seeing it in person in a showroom will make the difference in how homeowners see them in their home.



They didn't get to where they are by being behind the trends or ignoring the advances and changes in the industry. This is why they now offer the Covington style of cabinet doors where the elegant new door style is available in both full overlay and inset. These cabinet doors can provide a kitchen with the additional sophistication that homeowners are looking for in their Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, South Miami, Miami, or surrounding area home.



Looking through a website or viewing brochures is nice and provides homeowners with information, but there really is no substitute for seeing the cabinets and doors that they are considering in person. Stop into the showroom any time to see the latest in cabinets and cabinet doors, including the new Covington style. Trimline Design Center is home to the latest trends and styles for any home. Contact them today to learn more.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.