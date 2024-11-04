Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2024 --Trimline Design Center is the premier company for kitchen remodels in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Miami Lakes, and the surrounding areas. With a legacy for excellence dating back to 1964, they have excelled at providing kitchen cabinet design and remodeling services that keep up with the latest trends and innovations in the world of kitchen renovations.



While many trends have come and gone over the years, 2024 has brought about some of the most interesting and attractive kitchen cabinet design and remodeling trends in years. According to Trimline Design Center here are a few of the most popular kitchen trends that are making an impression this summer:



Off-White Cabinets



While 40% of kitchen cabinet designs are white, off-white kitchen cabinets are emerging as a popular alternative to traditional white tones, offering a warmer and more inviting aesthetic.



Uniquely Colored Island Cabinets



A contrasting island cabinet, featuring a bold or subtle hue, can serve as a striking focal point in a kitchen remodel, adding personality and visual interest.



The Modern and Traditional Blend



A harmonious blend of modern and traditional elements is a sought-after trend, combining sleek countertops and minimalist hardware with classic design elements for a sophisticated and timeless kitchen.



Wood Grains



Incorporating wood grains through kitchen cabinet designs or countertops adds warmth, texture, and a touch of nature, offering versatility in both light and dark tones.



