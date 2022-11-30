Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, has decades of experience helping homeowners enhance their homes with kitchen remodeling projects that incorporate kitchen islands in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Brickell, and the surrounding areas. At Trimline Design Center, they have been helping homeowners make their kitchens work around their families. Contact them today to see some of the great projects to give clients inspiration for their own homes.



Homes used to be much more closed off with walls, until someone had the brilliant suggestion to knock down a few walls and the open concept house was born. Of course, doing away with a wall in the kitchen can suddenly cause some issues, including a lack of cupboard space and a major reduction in counter space. Kitchen islands helped to solve this problem, and now they are coming into their own.



During the kitchen remodeling project, when homeowners were contemplating if they wanted a kitchen island, what sort of things did they want the kitchen island to do for them? For most people they would say having a place for people to sit at, whether that's eating, helping to cook, or just visiting. In some cases, with the dining room being eliminated as part of a kitchen remodeling project, homeowners have opted to install two kitchen islands! One features seating while the other is more utilitarian with a sink, cabinets, and more.



Other kitchen remodeling projects include galley kitchens where a kitchen island can fit but is long and narrow. Because seating is desired, but no dining room exists, it is a natural to add a table attached to this kitchen island to provide a built-in table with seating. This allows for fast clean-up after a meal as well as a conversation place during food prep.



A kitchen island is the natural solution to provide not only the additional counter space needed for cooking meals, but it also provides the seating desired for everyday meal sharing as well as a conversation space that is used by friends and family alike. Contact the team at Trimline Design Center today to start the conversation about a kitchen island and how the kitchen remodeling project will go.



