Trinity Mills Chiropractic Offers Expanded Selection of Treatment

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Dr. Mark Harris of Trinity Mills Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas is offering a full lineup of updated chiropractic procedures to accommodate the needs of the whole family. Dr. Harris says, “Chiropractic adjustments are not limited to something people need following an accident or an injury. Many common issues related to chronic, daily back and neck pain are treatable under the supervision of an expert chiropractor. Long-term treatment is not always required.” With over 30 years of experience and a dedication to exploring the most advanced, modern techniques, Dr. Harris administers treatment to Dallas families who may experience joint pain, back pain, neck pain and sleep disorders, and are in need of proper stretching and dietary guidance.



Trinity Mills’ techniques include solutions for a variety of patient needs, including classic spinal adjustment techniques, the Palmer Package technique, the Diversified technique, techniques for Anterior adjusting, the Activator technique, techniques for Extremity adjusting and Thompson Drop Table technique, among others. It is Dr. Harris’ belief that, when it comes to chiropractic adjustment, there is no specific technique that works best for all patients. Each person that comes in for treatment will require a specific set of treatments in order to properly address their concerns, which is why Trinity Mills focuses on an expansive selection of therapies. The experienced and dedicated staff can identify problem areas by conducting spinal and standing posture screenings so as to determine which treatment approach will benefit each patient most effectively.



About Dr. Harris

Dr. Harris and his staff promote whole body wellness as a critical factor in chiropractic health. Their modern approach to neck, back and joint pain treatment encompasses guidelines for diet and exercise that each patient can accomplish at home. For patients seeking accident pain relief, Dr. Harris’ chiropractic treatments include recommendations for proper stretching techniques, treatments that include massage, traction, muscle stimulation, ultrasound and cold laser, and thorough guidance for proper diet and exercise each patient can complete in the home. To learn more about the chiropractic treatments available at Trinity Mills, visit their website at www.ndallaschiro.com.