Trinity Mills Chiropractic Offers Massage Therapy and Adjustments

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --Dr. Mark Harris and the staff at Trinity Mills Chiropractic provide massage therapy services in Dallas in addition to the other chiropractic and wellness procedures and counseling available. Dr. Harris approaches his modern chiropractic method with a whole-health mindset. His practice includes nutritional counseling and massage therapy in addition to chiropractic adjustments and car accident injury treatment, ensuring that his patients receive a full-body resolution to their health issues and pain relief.



Massage therapy services can improve the response of patients to pain relief therapies for headaches, neck pain, back pain and shoulder pain, sport injuries, accidents and stress. Massage therapy acts as a modifier to other chiropractic therapies, improving overall receptiveness and encouraging the body to heal in a more holistic way, with less stress and increased relief for musculoskeletal pain.



Trinity Mills tailors massage therapy sessions to the specific needs and guidelines of each patient, including special treatments for pregnant women and elderly patients. Those with injuries or other bodily conditions also benefit from getting the exact massage therapy that’s perfect for them.



Massage therapy is effective in many ways for many people, including improved muscle relaxation, swelling reduction, increased blood circulation to affected areas, and the overall improvement of motion range and mobility with added relief of muscle spasms and deep pain.



About Trinity Mills Chiropractic

The skilled massage therapy specialists at Trinity Mills Chiropractic can assist each patient in learning more about the massage therapy that’s best for them. Each patient seeking the immense relief provided by massage therapy will be armed with all the information needed to choose and enjoy the best therapy for them. In addition to massage therapy, Trinity Mills Chiropractic provides a full selection of traditional and modern adjustment techniques, including basic spinal adjustment techniques, the Palmer Package Technique, the Diversified Technique, the Pettibon technique for anterior adjusting, the Thompson Drop Table Technique, the Activator Technique and full extremity adjusting.



To learn more, visit Trinity Mills online at www.ndallaschiro.com