Trio Rewards Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2019 --Trio Rewards, the app that rewards customers for shopping local and sharing with others, is celebrating the opening of their official corporate offices in San Juan Capistrano, CA with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce. CEO, Mike Jalonen invites local media, local business owners, and fans alike to the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at their national headquarters on December 12, 2019 at 10:30 am. The ceremony will be held at the office headquarters located at 32242 Paseo De Adelanto #A, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92629.



Trio Rewards will be sharing exciting news about new app features and marketing opportunities for local businesses as Trio supports the "Shop Local" movement. "Local means less excess all the way around, and that's good for the community and environment. We want to bring back the neighborhood feel and reward businesses and customers for keeping it local," says Founder and CEO, Mike Jalonen.



The ceremony includes bagels and coffee as well as a lucrative networking opportunity following the ribbon cutting event. Trio will be honoring special guests that have contributed to their significant roots in San Juan Capistrano. Some of their flagship partners include Rancho Capistrano Winery, Sundried Tomato, Trevor's at the Tracks, Ruby's Diner, and Bueno Bueno, rounding out their Verdugo street presence.



Trio Rewards has a large presence in San Juan Capistrano and why it was an obvious choice for office headquarters. The Trio team working out of the offices include COO, Brandon Castaneda, CFO Michael Viola, the sales team, marketing support, and also serves as home base for the field implementation team. "The rapid increase in merchant acquisition and onboarding will be much easier with the staff in one location, making our growth that much faster and smoother as we expand into new territories," said COO, Brandon Casteneda.



About Trio Rewards

Trio Rewards (https://www.TrioRewards.com) is the local loyalty app launched out of San Juan Capistrano (and growing), that rewards members for shopping locally with Trio businesses. Members earn up to 5% rewards on every purchase they make and on every purchase of the members that they refer to the program. Rewards earned may be redeemed at any Trio merchant location; it's the one app that rewards you at many local places.