TRIOSE Appoints Robert Firely Jr. as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --TRIOSE, Inc. has named Robert Firely Jr., as its new Chief Administrative Officer and the Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Firely will lead TRIOSE's finance, human resources, information technology, and enterprise quality teams. As the Chief Administrative Officer and the Chief Financial Officer, Firely will be tasked with reporting all financial data, assessing financial risks and opportunities, and handling all day-to-day administrative operations. Firely brings nearly 35 years of experience in finance to the TRIOSE team. Previously, Firely was a Partner at Herbein + Company, where he served for 22 years in various leadership positions.



Firely will be focusing on advancing TRIOSE's financial initiatives and creating effective solutions. "I look forward to working closely with Bob. We just celebrated our 20th anniversary, and Bob is a vital part to our next 20 years," said CEO CJ Joyner, TRIOSE, Inc.



"Bob has been a member of the TRIOSE advisory board prior to joining the company. Now, he is part of the TRIOSE team. This is very exciting because we are continuing to grow as a company and our team continues to grow. Bob is a crucial part of the leadership team at TRIOSE and I can't wait to see his impact," says Joyner.



TRIOSE has entered its 20th anniversary in 2020 and has continuously grown. Appointing Firely as Chief Administrative Officer and the Chief Financial Officer is one way of moving towards another 20 years in business. The addition of Firely to the TRIOSE team will help us continuously grow and help our clients achieve their goals.



About TRIOSE Inc.

TRIOSE, Inc. has partnered with renowned healthcare institutions since 1999 to implement intelligent supply chain solutions that lower supply chain costs & increase quality of care provided by our partners, leading to better patient outcomes. Driving change for improved healthcare in our communities is paramount to the TRIOSE mission, which aims to save our partners billions of dollars.



TRIOSE is a healthcare solutions company that strives to make a substantial difference in health care by providing innovative products and solutions to our clients by providing world-class strategic logistic management services to them.



Though TRIOSE has been recognized by a number of awards over the years, recent honors from Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® 2016 Supplier of the Year, two consecutive years as an AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and seven consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies have set TRIOSE apart in the industry. Visit TRIOSE to learn about innovative healthcare supply chain solutions that get healthcare professionals back to what they do best – saving lives.