Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2020 --TRIOSE Assists Healthcare Systems in Establishing Mail-Order Pharmacies during the COVID Pandemic



TRIOSE Inc., has developed a unique suite of services and technology solutions to help hospitals get medications delivered directly to the patient's home instead of physically having to go to the pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions, thus lowering their potential for contracting COVID-19.



Mail-order pharmacies must adhere to strict regulations required by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). TRIOSE's PharmacyiQ and its Cold Chain Solutions ensure our clients are able to establish their mail-order pharmacy, which relieves patients of the risk of contracting COVID-19 from going into the pharmacy to pick up their medications, and deliver safe and uncompromised medications to their patients in an efficient manner while meeting all government regulations.



The TRIOSE PharmacyIQ program includes everything from pharmacy setup and accreditation to last mile delivery. Our Cold Chain Solutions ensure that medications are kept at the optimal temperature and are handled with proper care from the pharmacy to the patients' doors. If there is an issue with a shipment, TRIOSE has a dedicated team that manages everything from early visibility and proactive monitoring, to maintaining the proof of delivery to meet government and insurance requirements.



TRIOSE's CourieriQ program helps pharmacies evaluate their existing courier program to ensure it can meet cold chain standards. When it cannot, the program will help hospitals establish an agreement with a carrier or courier that can.



About TRIOSE Inc.

TRIOSE, Inc. has partnered with renowned healthcare institutions since 1999 to implement intelligent supply chain solutions that lower supply chain costs & increase quality of care provided by our partners, leading to better patient outcomes. Driving change for improved healthcare in our communities is paramount to the TRIOSE mission, which aims to save our partners billions of dollars.



TRIOSE is a healthcare solutions company that strives to make a substantial difference in health care by providing innovative products and solutions to our clients by providing world-class strategic logistic management services to them.



Though TRIOSE has been honored with a number of awards over the years, recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies have set TRIOSE apart in the industry. Visit TRIOSE to learn about innovative healthcare supply chain solutions that get healthcare professionals back to what they do best – saving lives.