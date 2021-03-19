Triose Delivers Critical Water and Supplies to Weather-Affected Texas

Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2021 --Late on the night of February 16th, Natalie Jones, the Director of Channel Management at TRIOSE received a call from a client looking for help getting a critical water shipment to them within 24 hours. In response, TRIOSE activated its emergency response team to assist the hospital. The shipments, which included nine pallets of sterile water for the respiratory ward of the Texas Children's Hospital, as well as 21 pallets of water for Houston Methodist Hospital, were secured and in transit in less than 24 hours.



"As our logistics partner, TRIOSE was able to work with key suppliers and freight carriers, in order to facilitate enough water to meet the various needs of Houston Methodist. Without that assistance, we would not have been able to provide the much-needed support to our staff and most importantly, the patients we work so hard to serve," says John A. Walters, Corporate Director, Supply Chain Logistics & Fleet Management, Distribution Center at Houston Methodist Hospital.



"Thank you for the excellent communication throughout the process. You have gone over and above, and we really appreciate the service you have provided," says a representative from Texas Children's Hospital.



"Our hospitals contacted us asking for assistance, and ever since we have been working around the clock to route vital resources to our hospitals," says Jones. "Our team has stepped up and gone beyond the call of duty to assist our hospitals and healthcare networks in this time of need."



In addition to the water deliveries, TRIOSE was able to secure and deliver COVID-19 vaccines that had been delayed in Houston due to the weather conditions. The vaccinations were successfully released and received by Houston Methodist Hospital.



"Our team is currently working to alleviate some of the stressors our hospitals and healthcare networks are experiencing during this weather emergency. I am very proud of how quickly our team responded to assist the affected hospitals in Texas. They will remain on standby until the hospitals return to standard operations," says Gerry Romanelli, Chief Commercial Officer at TRIOSE.



About TRIOSE Inc.

TRIOSE, Inc. has partnered with renowned healthcare institutions for over 20 years to implement intelligent supply chain solutions that lower supply chain costs & increase the quality of care provided by our partners, leading to better patient outcomes. Driving change for improved healthcare in our communities is paramount to the TRIOSE mission, which aims to save our partners billions of dollars.



TRIOSE is a healthcare solutions company that strives to make a substantial difference in health care by providing innovative products and solutions to our clients by providing world-class strategic logistic management services to them.



Though TRIOSE has been honored with a number of awards over the years, recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies have set TRIOSE apart in the industry. Visit TRIOSE to learn about innovative healthcare supply chain solutions that get healthcare professionals back to what they do best – saving lives.