Triose Earns 2020 Inc. 5000 Honors for the Eighth Year in a Row

Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2020 --TRIOSE, Inc., has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the eighth consecutive year. TRIOSE offers numerous strategic supply chain solutions to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare networks. These solutions range from managing pharmacies and courier services, to freight and contract management.



"It's truly an honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list for an eighth consecutive year," says CEO CJ Joyner, TRIOSE, Inc. "As we continue to grow, we are proud of the accolades we receive but the true satisfaction comes from the difference we make in the healthcare industry. By offering innovative solutions we help to create efficiencies that allow our clients to focus on their primary responsibility of providing quality patient care. This has never been more evident than during the current pandemic.



The 2020 Inc. 5000 recognizes privately held for-profit companies with over $2,000,000 in revenue that has grown the most over a three-year period.



Through TRIOSE's 20 years in business, they have listened to clients and developed unique solutions to help bring clients much needed control and visibility to their supply chain operations. TRIOSE solutions help health systems navigate all points in the supply chain lifecycle. These solutions have helped TRIOSE to grow from a two-man operation to a company of 100 employees with multiple locations across the country. "It's amazing to see what once was a two-man operation, grow into a business that is recognized for being in the top companies in the United States for revenue for eight years in a row," says Joyner.



About TRIOSE Inc.

TRIOSE, Inc. has partnered with renowned healthcare institutions since 1999 to implement intelligent supply chain solutions that lower supply chain costs & increase the quality of care provided by our partners, leading to better patient outcomes. Driving change for improved healthcare in our communities is paramount to the TRIOSE mission, which aims to save our partners billions of dollars.



TRIOSE is a healthcare solutions company that strives to make a substantial difference in health care by providing innovative products and solutions to our clients by providing world-class strategic logistic management services to them.



In addition to the recognition from Inc. TRIOSE has been honored with a number of awards over the years, recent honors include Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement. Visit TRIOSE to learn about innovative healthcare supply chain solutions that get healthcare professionals back to what they do best – saving lives.