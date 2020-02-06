TRIOSE Ends the Year Strong Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary by Highlighting the TRIOSE Champions at Awards Ceremony

Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2020 --TRIOSE, Inc., a healthcare solutions company that provides strategic logistic management solutions for hospitals, health systems and healthcare networks is proud to announce their twenty-year anniversary. Located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, TRIOSE has been in business since 1999 and recently expanded its office footprint by adding an office in Houston, Tx. TRIOSE has been successfully serving clients nationwide, helping over 10,000 healthcare locations.



To celebrate this milestone, TRIOSE founder and CEO Carl "CJ" marked this momentous journey with an awards ceremony at the end of 2019 during the annual TRIOSE Holiday Party. During the awards ceremony, six specific team members, known as the TRIOSE Champions, were honored individually. "Each year we recognize our TRIOSE Champions, those individuals have gone above and beyond over the past twelve months to be true assets to TRIOSE," says Joyner. "This year the awards are no different. These individuals have truly helped TRIOSE in their own unique way this year leading up to our 20th Anniversary." The awards ceremony offered all TRIOSE employees an opportunity to take time and reflect on their major milestones and share their biggest achievements.



The six awards given to members of team TRIOSE were Teamwork, Respect, Innovation, Outstanding Commitment, Service, and Engagement, spelling out TRIOSE. These individuals all exemplified unique qualities that embody TRIOSE. The TRIOSE Champions that were honored this year are as following:



Matt Doran - Teamwork Award

Jon Marlett - Respect Award

Mark Lutcavish - Innovation Award

Tammie Miller - Outstanding Commitment Award

Connor Romanelli - Service Award

Christian Ragland - Engagement Award



TRIOSE thanks their loyal clients for all their support over the years and looks forward to serving them in the next two decades. For more information on TRIOSE and their solutions, please visit https://triose.com/.



About TRIOSE

For twenty years, TRIOSE, Inc., has helped change the healthcare industry with their innovative healthcare solutions. TRIOSE helps health systems all over the country manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs. They deliver smart, full-service solutions including freight management, large cargo freight, courier management and pharmacy consulting. TRIOSE's team of experts are here to help return valuable time to healthcare facilities—allowing them to better serve their patients. TRIOSE is 100 percent dedicated to putting the necessary tools and resources in the hands of those who heal, recognizing the increased pressure to reduce costs without compromising on patient care.



Though TRIOSE has been recognized by several awards over the years, recent honors from Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® 2016 Supplier of the Year, and seven consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies have set TRIOSE apart in the industry.