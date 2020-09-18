TRIOSE, Inc., Recognized as Vizient's Purchased Services Supplier of the Year for 2019

Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2020 --TRIOSE, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, has been recognized by Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country, as their Purchased Services Supplier of the Year. TRIOSE was selected for their excellence and exceptional service to Vizient members over the course of 2019. The award was presented virtually at the 2020 Vizient Connections Education Summit on September 15, 2020.



"To be awarded as Vizient's Purchased Services Supplier of the Year is truly an honor," says Natalie Jones, Director of Corporate Accounts. "Our team constantly strives to provide quality services and solutions to our clients and to be recognized for that dedication is truly exciting to the TRIOSE Team. Our own Melanie Sullivan was a finalist for the National Account Manager of the Year award as well. We are proud to have been recognized not only for the solutions we provide, but also the team behind it."



"In our 20 years of business, TRIOSE has been constantly innovating and optimizing the solutions that we provide to our clients," says Gerry Romanelli, Chief Commercial Officer. "To be recognized for bringing those services to Vizient members and making a difference in their daily operations is what drives us to constantly help our clients. We look at all aspects of the healthcare supply chain when creating and developing our solutions so we can impact not only their freight management operations, but also their large cargo, courier, pharmacy, and everything in between."



TRIOSE has previously been recognized by Vizient for their outstanding service and solutions. TRIOSE was nominated for both the Novaplus Supplier of the Year and the Vizient Operation Services Supplier of the Year for 2018. TRIOSE was awarded the Novaplus Supplier of the Year for 2016 and the Novation Business & Technology Supplier for 2014.



About TRIOSE Inc.

TRIOSE, Inc. has partnered with renowned healthcare institutions since 1999 to implement intelligent supply chain solutions that lower supply chain costs & increase the quality of care provided by our partners, leading to better patient outcomes. Driving change for improved healthcare in our communities is paramount to the TRIOSE mission, which aims to save our partners billions of dollars.



TRIOSE is a healthcare solutions company that strives to make a substantial difference in health care by providing innovative products and solutions to our clients by providing world-class strategic logistic management services to them.



Though TRIOSE has been honored with a number of awards over the years, recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies have set TRIOSE apart in the industry. Visit TRIOSE to learn about innovative healthcare supply chain solutions that get healthcare professionals back to what they do best – saving lives.



About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World's Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.