Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2021 --TRIOSE, Inc. has named Jay Hamill as their Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. Hamill will be tasked with developing and executing TRIOSE's marketing plans, establishing the strategic vision which leads TRIOSE to increased sales, share and profitable growth. His responsibilities will include the development of the TRIOSE brand, increasing awareness and leveraging public relations, while developing new concepts and implementation tools across the company.



Hamill brings over 35 years of experience in business development, management, and marketing to the TRIOSE team. Previously, Hamill was Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Public Relations at LEGOLAND New York Resort. Hamill also spent 18 years at Volvo Car Group in various roles including Director of Marketing and Operations.



"We look forward to working closely with Jay. We have big plans for 2021 and Jay will be a colossal part of implementing our digital strategy," said CEO CJ Joyner, TRIOSE, Inc.



"I met Jay at an event for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Jay's personal involvement with the foundation and marketing experience impacted our decision to bring him on board with TRIOSE. I can share that the rest of the TRIOSE C-suite is as excited to have Jay as part of our leadership team as I am," says Joyner.



About TRIOSE Inc.

TRIOSE, Inc. has partnered with renowned healthcare institutions for over 20 years to implement intelligent supply chain solutions that lower supply chain costs & increase quality of care provided by our partners, leading to better patient outcomes. Driving change for improved healthcare in our communities is paramount to the TRIOSE mission, which aims to save our partners billions of dollars.



TRIOSE is a healthcare solutions company that strives to make a substantial difference in health care by providing innovative products and solutions to our clients by providing world-class strategic logistic management services to them.



Though TRIOSE has been honored with a number of awards over the years, recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies have set TRIOSE apart in the industry. Visit TRIOSE to learn about innovative healthcare supply chain solutions that get healthcare professionals back to what they do best – saving lives.