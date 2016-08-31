Tripcook Announced August 2016 Travel Business Contest Winner

Victoria, Mahé -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --Tripcook (http://tripcook.com) Travel Business Promotion Agency has the pleasure of announcing the first winner of the recently launched Travel Business Contest. The contest is conducted for travel businesses and individuals listed in 37 categories of Tripcook directory covering all aspects and sectors of the tourism and hospitality industry.



Winner

Aba Sayyoh, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, listed under Tour Operators Category, has been an extremely active and resourceful member of the Tripcook community contributing a great deal to the travel products and services advertised on the website. This travel company has an excellent niche website devoted to travel in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries of Central Asia, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, with possible extensions to Iran and China.



Selection Criteria

The Aba Sayyoh travel website has met most of the criteria used by Tripcook for its nomination "Quality Travel Website". Their website is well-designed, with neat and flossy appearance. Its topics cover all areas that a traveller to the region would need to know about. The site features rich photo and video content. All materials are bilingual, translated into English and Russian, to cater the target audience and clientele. The website seems to be well-optimized for search; its navigation allows for quite easy and convenient browsing. Importantly, the mobile version of the website is as functional as the desktop one. The contents seem to be updated on a regular basis, and the most recent testimonials of clients are available both in text and video formats.



Contest

The Tripcook's Travel Business Contest is conducted on a monthly basis for listed members. To date, it has four nominations: Quality Travel Website, Effective Travel Office, SEO Expert and Social Buzz Expert. The winners are invited to use the Winner Badge on their website to improve visitors experience and reflect corporate achievements.



About Tripcook

Tripcook is a company that serves travel businesses and individuals employed in the tourism and hospitality sector across the world. The declared mission is to develop and present a set of effective tools to promote and grow travel businesses online.