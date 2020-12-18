Tripeptide-R Neck Repair Now Available Through Dr. Kamani

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --As an aesthetic doctor in Vancouver, Dr. Kamani is proud to announce a new addition to her SkinCeuticals store. Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is a tri-functional corrective treatment for early to advanced signs of visible neck aging. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/blog/



Formulated for the neck's fragile skin, Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is appropriate for daily use and complements professional skin treatments. Specially designed to address early to advanced visible signs of neck aging, it combines a tri-functional corrective technology with a hydrating delivery system, fortifying your skin's extracellular matrix and supporting the skin's natural resistance to visible aging.



Why Tripeptide-R Neck Repair



As part of the SkinCeuticals line, Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is clinically proven to improve the appearance of visible aging around the neck. An ideal homecare complement to professional neck contouring treatments, such as under chin treatments like Belkyra, this product is free of additives like paraben, alcohol, dye, and fragrance.



How to Use



Ideal for all skin types including normal, oily, combination, and dry, Tripeptide-R Neck Repair should be applied in the evening to start. For best results:



- Apply 1-2 pumps every other night from décolleté to jawline.



- Gently massage the product in an upward motion.



- After one week, increase use to nightly, then twice daily as tolerated or as advised by a skincare professional.



Ingredients



Formulated with 0.2% pure, slow-release retinol enhanced with 2.5% tripeptide concentrate and 5.0% glaucine complex, Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is a corrective technology that is clinically proven to reduce multiple signs of visible neck aging.



0.2% Pure Retinol



- A non-prescription derivative of vitamin A

- Encapsulated to ensure a steady, even release

- Neck-specific dose for neck's fragile skin appropriate for daily use

- Promotes cell renewal

- Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles



2.5% Tripeptide Concentrate



- Fortifies skin to build resilience and resist skin laxity

- Enhances the feeling of skin firmness and provides a tightening effect

- Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles



5.0% Glaucine Complex



- Alkaloid derived from the yellow poppy seed plant



- Helps reduce collagen denaturing MMPs which can be released during adipocyte (fat cell) synthesis



In a 16-week clinical study, Tripeptide-R Neck Repair significantly improved the appearance of key visible signs of aging. Results were visible as early as four weeks. Try Tripeptide-R Neck Repair or other SkinCeuticals products for 20% off this December.



For further questions or to book a skincare consultation, please contact 604.222.9998 or rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.



Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com