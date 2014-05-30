Triple Seven eCigs Begins Line of Classy Female-Centered Products

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2014 --Triple Seven eCigs has long been known for providing options for a wide range of customers. Their numerous electronic cigarette flavors are enticing for people who are tired of the same old flavor that traditional tobacco cigarettes give them. And their massive variety of products offers stylish alternatives to mundane cigarette paraphernalia.



But this new female-centric line of electronic cigarette batteries is perhaps their best effort yet to reach a wider audience. The Swarovski crystal batteries come in three distinct colors- white, black diamond and champagne. The crystal-studded features of the batteries really make them stand out and offer a feminine style that is unique to electronic cigarettes.



The crystal batteries attach to a disposable flavor cartridge, so consumers will be able to use the same beautiful battery again and again with all of their favorite flavors. And like all the Triple Seven products, this Swarovski crystal battery is made from durable materials that are designed to last.



These elegant batteries are hardy enough for everyday use, but they are also stylish enough to prove as classy accessories for any formal or social gathering. Some people are embarrassed to use their electronic cigarettes in public, but these fine Triple Seven products are the kind of product many consumers look for an excuse to show off to their friends.



The level of quality and value these Swarovski batteries and other Triple Seven products have is unheard of in the industry. For less than $50, consumers can choose from one of three exquisite designs, and they will be able to use the same battery over and over again without having to worry about replacing it.



Each battery comes with a charger, and they take anywhere from two to three hours to fully charge. Once charged, one of these batteries can last for up to 300 puffs. But individual battery life will vary depending on the length of each puff.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.