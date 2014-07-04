Triple Seven eCigs Discounts Their Entire Stock for Independence Day

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2014 --Starting on July 2nd, the largest electronic cigarette manufacturer in the nation is marking all of their products down in honor of Independence Day. Every item in the online store at www.777ecigs.com is to be discounted by 25%. But this sale only applies to consumers who use the discount code “Freedom” at the online checkout. You can view the promotional video HERE



This entitles them to a storewide discount on all starter kits, electronic cigarette accessories, fillable tanks, e-liquid and more. The sale runs for 5 days until July 6th, giving consumers plenty of time to stock up on all their favorite electronic cigarette merchandise. This kind of sale is very rare, especially for items of this value.



Triple Seven is known throughout the industry for producing some of the finest electronic cigarette products. Their merchandise is built using quality materials and often lasts consumers far longer than they expect. Consumers who use their products regularly already know that about them. But those who are new to the company or to e-cigarettes in general, will be pleasantly surprised by what they find in the online store.



One of the company’s strong points that really attracts new customers is their penchant for producing unique styles and flavors that no one else is offering. In fact, their e-liquids and e-shishas come in dozens of flavors ranging from cigarette mainstays like classic tobacco and menthol to mango, chocolate banana and caramel.



This sale is the perfect opportunity for new customers to check out what the company is offering and see why electronic cigarettes are becoming the choice alternative for people turned off by traditional tobacco cigarettes. Consumers are reminded to use the discount code to make sure they receive their 25% off and are able to enjoy incredible savings on all of Triple Seven’s products.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.