Triple Seven eCigs Has the Perfect Gift for Father's Day

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2014 --Just in time for Father’s Day, Triple Seven eCigs has released a special edition of their premium electronic cigarette starter kits. These are the most complete e-cigarette kits available, and they retail at a perfect gift price of $59.95-$69.95.



These kits are only available for a limited time, and they come with all the fine quality products consumers expect from this company. There are three different kits available- the Standard Kit, the Bullet Deluxe Kit and the Magnum Compact Starter Kit. Each one comes with everything necessary to enjoy electronic cigarettes over the holiday and for years to come.



The items included in each kit are a wall charger, a battery, an owner’s manual, and a choice of e-liquids. And what makes these editions so special is the inclusion of a 1,000 puff cigar in each one- the kind of sophisticated and manly gift a father would appreciate.



Depending on the kit consumers choose, they could receive extra batteries, coils, a car charger and additional e-liquids. The company is offering three distinct kits, which can all be used to get someone started with electronic cigarettes or to keep them supplied with their favorite pastime for a long time to come.



And because the products are of such high quality, they will last for a long time to come. It is a gift that lasts far longer than for just the holiday. It is one fathers will cherish for years.



Those who are new to electronic cigarettes will appreciate the exotic flavors and appealing styles that Triple Seven offers. And those who have used their products before will appreciate getting a quality starter kit from a company they already know and trust.



These products are the best in the electronic cigarette industry, and any father would be lucky to receive them this holiday or any other.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.