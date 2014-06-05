Triple Seven eCigs Makes Electronic Cigarettes More Convenient Than Ever

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --Triple Seven is finding new ways to make its electronic cigarettes more convenient than any competitor’s product line out there. One of the company’s standout products is its line of prefilled or blank 808 disposable electronic cigarette cartridges.



These cartridges come in a variety of alluring flavors. From classic flavors like traditional tobacco and menthol to strawberry and coffee, this line provides a suitable flavor for each customer and each occasion. And while Triple Seven is known for its premium grade product, that doesn’t mean it cannot create inexpensive alternatives that make electronic smoking affordable and convenient.



Customers likely want to know how much value they are getting from these disposable prefilled cartridges. They retail for just $7.95, though customers may pay more if they choose to buy them outside of the company’s own website. Each cartridge contains about 500 puffs of thick, pleasurable smoke. That’s about the same as one and a half to two packs of traditional tobacco cigarettes. As that price point, it’s an unprecedented value for a smoking product.



Some customers may get a smaller or greater number of puffs from their cartridges. It all depends on how long they hold down the activation button for, how much flavor they want in each puff, and their own lung capacity.



These disposable products are designed for new users who aren’t sure if they want to invest a lot in electronic cigarettes. They can try out the cigarettes for cheap without committing to it. They are also a good choice for people who are taking their electronic cigarettes on the go and don’t want to be encumbered by a bunch of paraphernalia.



The variety and low price point of these products allow people to try out multiple flavors easily and see for themselves the kind of quality that Triple Seven puts into their products.



While the company is well-regarded for its premium products, these cheaper ones allow them to appeal to a larger market.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.