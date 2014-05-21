Triple Sevens New Electronic Starter Kit Appeals to a Larger and More Diverse Marketplace

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2014 --The Magnum starter kits from Triple Seven eCigs are already superlative products in their corner of the market. Few products can match their level of quality and craftsmanship. But now they are available in a new pearl pink color that is sure to grab the attention of a wider audience.



People turn to electronic cigarettes from more traditional tobacco cigarettes all the time. One of the main reasons is because they desire more choice in their smoking options. And Triple Seven eCigs is a company that has delivered on that request time and time again. The company offers an expansive collection of flavors for consumers to choose from.



But this new addition to the company’s product line is a way for the industry to reach people it might not have before. It allows electronic cigarettes to seem approachable and appealing to people who have maybe steered clear of them before. The Pearl Pink Magnum Starter Kits include everything new users need to enjoy electronic cigarettes.



The starter kits even come in a few varieties the basic kit comes with a battery, wall charger, one liquid tank (with the flavor of the consumer’s choice) and a coil. Nothing else is required for consumers to enjoy their electronic smoking experience. But there are more robust kits available that come with additional batteries, a car charger and more.



These make perfect gifts or great entry level products for people who are tired of the same old thing that traditional tobacco cigarettes give them. And while they come in more colors than just the pearl pink variation, it is worth noting that Triple Seven is making great strides in appealing to a broader market base than other companies in the industry.