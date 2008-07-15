Triple Top Breakouts Featuring Market Mover Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Article by TwinTrader.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2008 -- TwinTrader.com announces the publication of Breakout for AMRI; highlighting public companies on the move and what’s behind the surge.



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“Albany Molecular Research Inc. provides contract services to various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers drug discovery services, including assay development and design; screening programs, which provide tools to identify active compounds during the lead finding phases of drug discovery; libraries for screening and hit-to-lead programs; bioanalytical services for extraction and quantitation of drug and metabolites in biological fluids and tissues; and natural product services…



“Albany Medical Center has announced that research into a cure for Alzheimer’s disease will take place at the new biomedical research facility at the University at Albany’s East Campus…



“As can be shown on the daily chart, Albany Molecular Research’s stock is extremely volatile. Traders have been very active in this stock as price swings of more than 30% in a week occasionally occur. After bottoming in mid-February, the RSI has looked very strong and given traders a benchmark from where to trade...”



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