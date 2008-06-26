Triple Top Breakouts Featuring Market Mover DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE), Article by TwinTrader.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2008 -- TwinTrader.com announces the publication of Breakout for DXPE; highlighting public companies on the move and what’s behind the surge.



“DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) is a leading products and services distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers. The company offers innovative pumping solutions, integrated supply and MROP (maintenance, repair, operating and production) services that utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge in pumps, bearings, power transmission, seals, hose, safety, fluid power, electrical and industrial supplies…



“In May, the company announced net income of $5.43 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2008, with diluted earnings per share of 80 cents compared to net income of $3.27 million and diluted earnings per share of 65 cents for the first quarter of 2007. Sales doubled to $168.5 million from $83.6 million from the first quarter of last year…



“The weekly chart of DXP Enterprises looks inviting. The chart shows higher lows and a RSI that has not reached the 30 level in two years. This is a classic look to a bull chart. As investors get overly enthusiastic with the stock, blow-off tops are made giving rise to pullbacks and subsequent consolidation periods before the next bull move takes place…”



