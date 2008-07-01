Triple Top Breakouts Featuring Market Mover Tenaris SA (NYSE: TS), Article by TwinTrader.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2008 -- TwinTrader.com announces the publication of Breakout for TS; highlighting public companies on the move and what’s behind the surge.



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“Tenaris is a leading supplier of tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications. The company’s mission is to deliver value to its customers through product development, manufacturing excellence, and supply chain management. The company minimizes risk for its customers and helps them reduce costs, increase flexibility and improve time-to-market…



“U.S. tubular demand and prices should keep profits high at Tenaris. Oil and gas exploration and drilling are in a boom industry and should provide Tenaris a million and one ways to make money on either their rigs or services in a very messy business…



“The daily and weekly charts indicate that the stock has entered an overbought condition as the RSI(14) reads 76.64. The weekly RSI also shows an RSI over 70...”



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