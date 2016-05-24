Triton Insurance Group

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --Triton Agency, the leading Florida's agency known for offering clients the widest range of insurance products, announced today that it is has added Nationwide Insurance Group to its family of carriers. Adding Nationwide is in keeping with Triton's longtime slogan, "More Options. More Savings." The announcement comes after months of contract negotiations with Nationwide, which has an 85-year history of writing high quality Insurance products throughout the United States.



"In our experience, our clients' are best served by being able to shop all viable carriers writing Home, Auto and Business Insurance in Florida," said Mike Zubero, agency owner and partner. "For years, we have been fighting Geico, Esurance and the Generals of the world, but now we have come to the realization that they have a place in the market, as we do. Those carriers fill the void for young adults and folks with simple or little insurance needs. Our clients are different. Our clients have assets, exposures and needs which a simple call center employee or web site cannot handle. Only a real agent can fulfill the needs of our clients. This is the problem we solve. Putting Nationwide into our lineup of carriers bolsters this capability."



As of December of 2014, the agency has started a commercial division focusing on Business Owners Policies, Liability, Workman's Compensation and Commercial Auto. The agency spent 2015 preparing for a full commercial products launch by working with its existing clientele. It is now poised to take new applications for all lines of commercial business.



The Triton model has developed and changed since 1993. It has taken over 20 years to secure relationships with carriers such as Travelers, The Hartford, Towerhill and Liberty Mutual, but these relationships are what set the agency apart from others. William Michaud Jr, agency owner and partner commented, "Our current focus is to expand the commercial segment. It is a natural expansion as most of our clients are decision makers in their respective industry."



For more information, visit http://tritonagency.com.



