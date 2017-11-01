Triton Insurance Group Adds Marnie Share Bloomster as Its Newest Agent

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --Triton Insurance Group, Florida's leading provider of Home, Auto and Business Insurance, today announced that it is adding Marni Share Bloomster as its newest agent. Bloomster will be selling all lines of Property and Casualty Insurance using the multiple carriers that Triton Insurance Group represents.



"We all feel that Marnie is a great addition to the Triton team," said Mike Zubero, Founding Member of Triton Insurance Group. "She comes to the position with a wealth of experience. We look forward to enjoying great success with her in this role."



Bloomster's family has a rich Insurance history, going back more than 40 years. Her father, Larry Share, owns the Lawrence D. Share Company and Professional Casualty Corporation. Share specializes in providing Insurance and Financial Services tailored to individuals in the Medical profession. The Lawrence D. Share Company was Founded in 1977.



Bloomster started off working in professional sports, serving with the Florida Panthers for 10 years before taking time to stay home and raise her children. Now, she is turning her focus to the family business by providing new lines of business that complement the Lawrence D. Share Company. Bloomster looks forward to carrying on her family's legacy in the insurance industry with the same loyalty, dedication and enthusiasm that she has shown in her past endeavors.



About Triton Insurance Group

Triton is known for its slogan, "More Options. More Savings." This refers to the agency's ability to write with virtually every carrier in the state. Established in 1993, Triton has secured relationships with carriers such as Travelers, The Hartford, Towerhill, Liberty Mutual and Nationwide. Quoting with all carriers provides Triton's clients a more price conscious and personalized solution for their individual or commercial Insurance needs.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Zubero

Triton Insurance Group

100 N. State Road 7, Suite 304 Margate, Fl 33063

866-400-7674

info@tritonagency.com



For more information, visit http://tritonagency.com.