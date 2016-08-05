Triton Insurance Group Opens East Fort Lauderdale Office with Terrence Crowley

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Triton Insurance Group, Florida's leading provider of Personal and Commercial Insurance solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Terrence Crowley, and The Crowley Insurance Group Inc. Crowley's East Fort Lauderdale office marks the opening of Triton's 7th location in the state. Terrence Crowley is a highly respected Insurance Professional and Lacrosse Coach.



"It's really a perfect merger of business models," said Mike Zubero, Founding Member of Triton Insurance Group. "Terry can now offer his clients an unlimited amount of Home, Auto and Business Insurance products."



In addition to owning a successful Health and Life Agency, Crowley is the current head men's lacrosse Coach of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Raiders, 2016 State Champions. Triton looks forward to Crowley bringing that same enthusiasm, leadership and dominance to the board room as he has shown on the field. With Crowley's guidance his team has won 8 district championships which boosted him into the US Lacrosse, Florida Hall of Fame with 391 wins.



About Triton

Since 1993, Triton has been providing Home, Auto, Umbrella, Business, Liability, Workers Compensation and Life Insurance Solutions to residents throughout the state. Triton agency has secured relationships with the finest carriers in the country such as Travelers, The Hartford, Towerhill, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide and many more. These relationships are what set the agency apart from others.



According to William Michaud Jr, Founding Member, "Our clients are different. Our clients have assets, exposures and needs which a simple call center employee or web site cannot handle. Only a licensed agent with a vast product selection and Insurance knowledge can fulfill the needs of these clients. We personalize our service to each individual and get to know their unique insurance needs." Triton Agency looks forward to adding Terrence Crowley to its list of partners.



