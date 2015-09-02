Triton Insurance Group Welcomes Cole Millican as Newest Agent

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Triton Insurance Group, Florida's leading provider of Home, Auto, Business, Motorcycle, Umbrella, Boat and Workman's Compensation Insurance, announced today that it has appointed Cole Millican as its newest agent. Millican has quickly become a top producer with Triton.



"We're excited to see Cole get off to such an auspicious start," said Mike Zubero, President of Triton Insurance. "It's the next generation of Triton."



Millican is a former star athlete. At St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft Lauderdale, he placed on the school's top-ranked Raider's lacrosse team. Millican played lacrosse at Stony Brook University in New York and now coaches for St. Thomas Aquinas. Mr. Zubero is also a former St. Thomas Aquinas graduate.



About Triton Insurance Group

Triton Insurance Group started in 2008. Previously, Mr. Zubero operated the Zubero Insurance Group since 1993, selling property and casualty products in Florida. Zubero partnered with William Michaud and opened Triton Insurance Group. Triton is a Florida Insurance Agency Franchisor founded for the purpose of providing multiple solutions for businesses and homeowners who desire a more tailored approach. The firm is known for high quality service and providing multiple options. Triton now has 6 locations throughout the state.



For more information about Triton Insurance Group visit http://tritonagency.com



