Triumph Tech Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC, "We keep our heads in the clouds so you don't have to," announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that Triumph Tech has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Amazon Kubernetes.



Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation differentiates Triumph Tech as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has a deep understanding of Amazon EKS, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success helping customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



"Triumph Tech is extremely excited to receive the designation for Amazon EKS Service Delivery," said Eric Lurie, Director of Sales at Triumph Tech. "Amazon EKS allows our customers to scale efficiently, and at Triumph we build our customers to scale."



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from early-stage and established startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is focused on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud in order to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization.



Find out more about our cloud practice here.