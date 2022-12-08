Triumph Tech Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon MSK

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC (Triumph Tech), "we keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to," announced today that it achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK) in the AWS Partner Network (APN), recognizing that Triumph Tech has proven success in helping customers discover validated and certified Amazon MSK Service Delivery Partners that have deep technical knowledge and experience in migrating and delivering solutions on Amazon MSK.



Amazon MSK Service Delivery Partners make it easy for customers to migrate and build data streaming solutions on Amazon MSK. Customers can not only take advantage of Amazon MSK integrations with other AWS services and address real-time analytics use cases, but they can also see the cost-benefit results of their effort quicker than they otherwise would.



Achieving the Amazon MSK Delivery designation differentiates Triumph Tech as an APN member that has a deep understanding of Apache Kafka, demonstrated experience, and customer success in delivering migrations and building solutions on Amazon MSK. Customers can browse validated Amazon MSK Service Delivery Partners with added confidence, engaging with teams that have the technical knowledge to help with their migrations and solution implementations.



"We are honored to achieve the Amazon MSK Service Delivery designation," said Tim Patterson, Principal Solutions Architect at Triumph Tech. "We have a proven track record of assisting customers deploy custom streaming data solutions based upon Apache Kafka and Apache Kafka Connect to further their business objectives in a scalable, cost-effective, and secure fashion. We are especially excited to provide cutting-edge solutions that take advantage of the pace of innovation on AWS."



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is focused on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud in order to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization. "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to."



Find out more about our cloud practice here.