Triumph Tech Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Transfer Family

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC (Triumph Tech), "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to", announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Transfer Family, recognizing that Triumph Tech follows best practices and has proven success in helping customers build sophisticated business-to-business (B2B) file exchange solutions with AWS Transfer Family while leveraging Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) to securely store data and the rich set of data analytics capabilities from AWS.



Achieving the Transfer Family Service Delivery designation differentiates Triumph Tech as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success to deliver cloud-native managed file transfer and B2B file exchange solutions using Transfer Family. Transfer Family's purpose is to enable customers to fully leverage B2B data generated outside of the customer's core information systems to expand their data analytics pipelines. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



Triumph Tech has demonstrated expertise and proven success in helping customers expand their data analytics pipelines. Being able to supply file transfer solutions with AWS Transfer Family while using Amazon S3 and Amazon EFS demonstrates Triumph Tech's expansive knowledge of AWS.



"Triumph Tech is excited to be part of the AWS Transfer Family Service Delivery validation program," says Victor Raymond, CEO. "Our commitment to making sure our team can deliver the best outcomes to our customers using AWS Transfer Family has always been one of our main, overarching goals."



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is focused on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud in order to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization. "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to."



Find out more about our cloud practice here.