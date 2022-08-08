Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC (Triumph Tech) will be attending SIGGRAPH 2022 in Vancouver, Canada (August 8 - 11) to demo the full suite of AWS virtual workstation and cloud rendering services.



On August 9th, Triumph Tech's DevOps Engineer Brayan Marin-Ramirez and Solutions Architect Kris Kruger will be at AWS booth 602 presenting cloud workflow resources. Both Kris and Brayan will be illustrating the effectiveness and efficiency of Nimble Studios and AWS Thinkbox Deadline, as well as promoting studio in the cloud solutions aimed at empowering creative entities to produce visual effects, animation, and interaction content entirely in the cloud. They'll be hosting ask-me-anything sessions and will be available for questions.



As an AWS consulting partner, Triumph Tech is on the cutting edge of a rapidly expanding cloud rendering and product delivery innovation field. "We're using AWS render solutions for not just M&E customers but also for product and gaming companies, too," says Victor Raymond, CEO. "The needs for these services among creative industries are growing daily."



SIGGRAPH is the premier exhibition destination for computer graphics and interactive techniques and the ideal place to share rendering expertise with a wide and professional audience. For years, Triumph Tech has proven their proficiency in rendering services by enabling creative studios to host virtual workstations for artists and editors, accelerate time-to-market, and store and render workloads for hybrid/full cloud pipelines.



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is an Advanced Tier Amazon Web Services Partner providing high-performance compute render farms and studio in the cloud solutions for entertainment & media, product, and game-tech companies with a focus on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the AWS cloud in order to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization.

Triumph Tech: We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to.