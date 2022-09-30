Triumph Tech Joins AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Program

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC (Triumph Tech), "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to," announced today that it has joined the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Program within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).



Becoming an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner differentiates Triumph Tech as an APN member that has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.



"Triumph Tech is humbled to become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner within the Amazon Partner Network," said James Barlow, Founder at Triumph Tech. "We are proud to be an all-in AWS Partner as the breadth and depth of AWS is unparalleled. Becoming an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner was a major milestone for Triumph Tech and just goes to show that we can help organizations, both large and small, scale on AWS."



To become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of trained & certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.



"Throughout the past 3 years it has been amazing to see Triumph Tech's growth," said Robert Page, Director of U.S. SMB Greenfield Sales. "Triumph has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate and to delight customers with positive business outcomes. At Triumph Tech, the entire team understands what it means to be customer-obsessed."



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is focused on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud in order to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization. "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to."



