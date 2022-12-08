Triumph Tech Joins the AWS Graviton Service Delivery Designation

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC (Triumph Tech), "we keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to," announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Graviton in the AWS Partner Network (APN), recognizing that Triumph Tech provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering AWS Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. This designation validates that Triumph Tech is helping customers accelerate and scale their adoption of AWS Graviton so they can realize the price performance benefits sooner across more workloads.



Achieving the AWS Graviton Delivery designation differentiates Triumph Tech as an APN member, offering customers professional services to plan and implement workloads on AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances, from proof of concepts to production deployments. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



"Triumph Tech is proud to become an AWS Graviton Service Delivery Partner as AWS Graviton processors allow us to provide a much better Linux experience for our customers at a fraction of the cost," said Brayan Marin-Ramirez, Delivery Manager at Triumph Tech. "From Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), it sets a new standard for compute resources in the cloud."



AWS Graviton Delivery Partners assess the customer environment and recommend a transition strategy to AWS Graviton. These APN Partners can build, test, and deploy customer workloads on AWS Graviton, run performance benchmarks, navigate and resolve potential software dependencies, and help ensure customer workloads run optimally on AWS Graviton. As customers look to adopt AWS Graviton to improve performance and reduce cost for their compute workloads, Triumph Tech is ready to help them accelerate their technology and application modernization.



To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is focused on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud in order to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization. "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to."