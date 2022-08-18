Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 --Triumph Technology Solutions, LLC (Triumph Tech) is now offering PEN Testing on the AWS Marketplace.



Triumph Tech's penetration testing service – leveraging Horizon3's NodeZero – is AI-based, robust, and a dependable way to protect AWS environments from cybersecurity threats. Users will be able to determine issues and controls that require updating, and they will then be able to use localized resources to identify and fix future problems and potential problem areas.



Horizon3's NodeZero offers full security coverage as well as a 1-click user interface with zero maintenance. It's easy to use and extensive in its reporting capabilities. Features include an overhead view of a cloud system's flaws, exposures, and exploitable areas. This enables users to see their business through the eyes of a potential attacker.



After NodeZero delivers the results, the Triumph Tech security team then offers their own conclusions in conjunction with Horizon3's. Afterwards, recommendations per AWS best practices will be supplied.



The sure-fire way to protect your cloud environments is to fix vulnerabilities before they become an issue. PEN testing is a way to ensure cloud services are secure, both now and in the future.



The AWS marketplace is the premier service provider for users to "find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses."



About Triumph Tech

Triumph Tech is an Advanced Tier Amazon Web Services Partner focused on helping customers utilize the capabilities of the AWS cloud to achieve operational excellence, security, reliability, performance, and total cost optimization.



Triumph Tech: "We keep our head in the clouds so you don't have to."



https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-pkjnp2skxj5t4