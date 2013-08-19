Truck and Trailer Mobile Repair Announces Debut of New Shop

Flint, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2013 --Owner and Operator of Truck & Trailer Tire Repair, Tyler King, is excited to announce the debut of his new shop – Best Choice Tire & Service. The new auto repair shop provides a place for truck and trailer drivers to enjoy the same quality service they have come to expect on the side of the road from T&T Mobile Repair.



Proud veteran of the 13th COSCOM (Corps Support Command) Unit in Iraq, Tyler King, is excited to announce the debut of Best Choice Tire and Service in Flint, Michigan. King’s new shop located at 1410 East Coldwater Road, in Flint offers the same expert truck and trailer repair his other business – Truck and Trailer Mobile Repair – is known for.



T&T Mobile Repair continues to offer 24/7 mobile mechanic service for truck and trailer drivers in need of everything from axel repair to hydraulic hose repair on the side of Michigan Interstates. Best Choice Tire and Service is an extension of that quality and operates as an option for truck and trailer drivers as well as fleet operators who need everything from routine preventative maintenance to full blown repairs in a professional garage.



King is a certified technician capable of working on trucks, trailers, diesel trucks, RV’s, construction equipment and any other large vehicle. Aboard his service trucks, he’s often carrying replacement wheels for stranded drivers. As the company’s name states, Best Choice Tire and Service will sell a wide selection of the highest quality truck and trailer tires on the market. In addition to sales and repairs, D.O.T. inspections are provided on location.



The debut of Best Choice Tire and Service comes shortly off the heels of King’s appearance on CBS 5’s news piece on an increase of blown tires caused by the summer heat in Michigan. In the piece, King is shown at work for T&T Mobile Repair taking calls and responding to drivers in need of help.



After building a reputation in the trucking community for providing quality service with expert repairs, opening his mechanic shop was a natural next step. King explained his excitement saying, “I’ve always wanted to run my own shop. Helping drivers get back on the road is what I love to do, so whether it’s on the side of the road with T&T Mobile Repair or at my shop with Best Choice Tire and service, it’s an honor to help such hard working people.”



For the best in truck and trailer repair, D.O.T. inspections and tire purchases, contact Truck and Trailer Mobile Repair at (810) 875-0593, (866) 930-9037 or email at TylerKing@TTMobileRepair.com