Aiken, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --On January 20, 2016, the creators of http://www.Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com, Mike and Vicki Simons, celebrate seven years of helping professional truck drivers save money. It was on this date in 2009 that the domain name was registered and the website was started.



It all started with a series of bad experiences that the Simonses had when they were a husband and wife professional truck driving team. They desired to save money by cooking meals in their truck, but in the day when they first started in the trucking industry, the only option for in-truck cooking was the "cheaply made but expensive to buy" 12-volt hot pots. The appliances were so cheaply made that the couple cycled through eight of those hot pots, each one burning out while being used in-truck not long after being purchased.



Observing the shocking lack of online reviews about products marketed and sold to professional truck drivers, the couple felt compelled to speak out and in the process became known as "trucker consumer advocates."



From the beginning, the Simonses envisioned Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com as a clearinghouse of how professional truck drivers from around the world save money -- in order to help each other save money. Vicki Simons stated, "If every trucker contributed just one money saving tip or review on our site, imagine how the entire worldwide trucking community could benefit!"



The couple summarizes the reason why they started and continue to operate the site this way: "Because truckers know that no trucker deserves to be stung financially".



Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com is divided into these major sections:



- Become a Truck Driver

- Training Schools

- Truck Driving Jobs

- Truck Operations

- Tricks of the Trade

- Tools and Equipment

- Truck Parts Reviews

- Product Reviews

- Service Reviews

- Truck Stop Reviews

- Home Support Team

- Packing List

- Trucker Services

- Health and Wellness

- Food and Recipes

- Meal Preparation

- Budgets and Budgeting

- Benefits and Bonuses

- Truckers Savings Blog and

- Email Newsletter.



The Simonses realize that their perspective of the trucking industry is limited and that there is much information that only other professional truck drivers can share about saving money as truckers. Even though the website now contains well over 1,000 pages of information designed to help truckers save money, Vicki says, "We've just scratched the surface."



The couple invites professional truck drivers to become part of the trucker-specific money saving community known as http://www.Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com and to receiving and publishing their tips and reviews.



Through Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com, Mike and Vicki Simons provide real world tips that help professional truck drivers save hard-earned money and personal reporting about products and services for use on the road. They have developed their unique website as a place to share the tips they have learned through the years and where other professional drivers can do the same.



Since 2009, Mike and Vicki have helped untold numbers of professional truck drivers and their home support team members save money in many different ways. The couple's 24+ years of marriage, frugal lifestyle and commercial driving experience serve as the backdrop for blending two of their passions: truck driving and saving money. They have published hundreds of articles and reviews on their site and have sent thousands of news snippets to their continually updated blog, a platform through which truckers learn how to save money or how they are being forced to spend more money in their jobs. The couple also publishes a free monthly email newsletter.



