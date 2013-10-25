Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair Featured by Abc 12 in Flint, MI

Flint, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2013 --Tyler King, owner of Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair was present at the scene of the major vehicular accident which temporarily shut down the Genesee County freeway in Flint Township on October 1. King arrived shortly after the crash took place to repair his client's semi truck which was involved in the wreck. Local ABC news affiliate, ABC 12, covered the incident on television and online.



Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair advocates truck safety and offers 24/7 roadside assistance to clients in order to help keep their vehicles compliant with state and federal regulations. Preventative maintenance and emergency breakdown coverage are also provided by Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair.



Following the accident, Mr. King was able to repair the damaged semi truck and all parties involved in the accident have since recovered from injuries sustained.



“Safety should be the primary concern of any truckers or shipping and logistics companies.”, said King. “While it's important for drivers to maintain their vehicles, it's also necessary for them to drive safely and strive to avoid major accidents such as this one.”



About Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair

Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair is Michigan's leading mobile repair company. Founded by Tyler King, the company provides preventative maintenance, emergency repair and 24-hour roadside services to truckers. Truck & Trailer Mobile Repair can be found online at http://www.ttmobilerepair.com or on Twitter: @TTMobileRepair