True Food Innovations Launching "True Chef Meal Kits" at Costco's and Basha's

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --True Food Innovations, based in Newport Beach, Calif., is debuting its new fresh, preservative-free True Chef Meal Kits(TM) this week at Costco's and Basha's stores in two states.



Alan True, Founder/CEO, said that True Chef Meal Kits(TM) will debut first at Texas area Costco's, as well as Basha's grocery stores throughout Arizona. Then the nationwide rollout will begin in February and continue throughout 2018.



Meal Kits being available in store eliminates the need to sign up for subscriptions required in the early days of meal kits. The consumer now has complete control to purchase one of several in store. In addition, the elimination of "over-packaged" home delivery products reduce the impact on the environment. True Chef Meal kits are fully recyclable and easily store in your refrigerator at home.



True Chef Meal Kits(TM) are free from all artificial colors, preservatives and artificial flavors, company officials said. The kits feature long shelf life by using True Chef Patent Pending formulations and HPP processing is recognized by both the FDA and USDA as a natural food processing technique.



True Chef meal kits are launching in stores nationally throughout 2018 making convenient clean label recipes and products available to consumers nationwide in the coming months.



Robert Jones, President of True Food Innovations, said, "We have developed first of its kind patent pending formulations for fresh meal kits that are specifically designed for retail." He stressed that, "Your family can now enjoy delicious, safer, and all-natural, restaurant-quality meals made right at home and purchased locally at your favorite club or grocery store."



LOCATIONS:



To locate a nearby store that carries True Chef Meal Kits(TM), or to confirm where new product launches will occur throughout the year, please visit: www.truechef.com.



About True Food Innovations

True Food Innovations is a privately-held company that provides turnkey product development, HPP packaging solutions and manufacturing services. It develops or partners with Companies to introduce first-to-market, private-label and retail-ready HPP products nationwide.