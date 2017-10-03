True Food Innovations Names Robert Jones President

Buena Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2017 --True Food Innovations, which provides a range of services to help retailers provide all-natural, clean, fresh food to customers, announced today that it has named Robert Jones President of the company. In this role, Jones will be responsible for all aspects of True Food Innovations, including product development, strategy, and corporate finance.



Jones has over 20 years of experience in management, strategy, operations, business development, transactions, and structuring and negotiation in a variety of industries, including equipment, machines, food products and logistics. Prior to joining True Food Innovations, Jones was with Chef'd, where he played a key role in first-to-market offerings in licensing, food and retail, leading numerous teams, projects and client engagements globally. Previously, he was in KPMG's Global Financial Strategies practice, where he was involved with corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate recovery and valuation teams.



"We're pleased to welcome Robert to the True Food family," said Alan True, Founder and CEO of True Food Innovations. "With his breadth of industry experience and relationships, he is well-suited to the position and will play a crucial role in executing our growth strategy to drive our company's future success."



Jones graduated from California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo, where he majored in Agricultural Business.



More information on True Food Innovations is available at http://truefoodinnovations.com.



About True Food Innovations

Founded by Alan True and headquartered in Southern California, True Food Innovations enables retailers to meet consumer demand for all-natural, clean, fresh food. The company's experienced team of experts in R&D, food science, quality management and logistics, who develop all-natural, fresh foods utilizing innovative High Pressure Processing technology that extends shelf life up to 10 times normal expectations, provides a turnkey solution consisting of product development, HPP packaging solutions, manufacturing services and logistics so retailers can sell and ship private label and retail-ready HPP products nationally to maximize results.