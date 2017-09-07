True Fresh HPP Extends Food Shelf Life Up to 10 Times Longer

Buena Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --True Fresh HPP, which provides a range of services to help food and beverage manufacturers provide fresh, safe and long-lasting products to consumers, offers High Pressure Processing (HPP) to kill common pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella and Listeria and extend the shelf life for chilled, already-packaged juice, fresh protein and ready-to-eat meals for up to ten times normal expectations.



The proprietary cold pasteurization technique subjects products that are sealed in final flexible packaging to a high level of hydrostatic pressure (43,500-87000 psi) transmitted by water using four of the latest Hiperbaric Model 525s in True Fresh HPP's 60,000 square foot Southern California facility. Unlike alternatives available to preserve shelf life such as heat treating or modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) that contains artificial gases, HPP is an all-natural option that maintains all of the nutrients and minerals in the food and retains its quality.



"To meet consumers' growing desire for healthier, natural products, we introduced first-to-market HPP technology that allows manufacturers to truly call their foods 'clean' while maintaining the products' taste, texture and appearance for a longer period of time," said Alan True, Founder and CEO of True Foods HPP. "Our process is one of the most important food technologies to emerge in recent years and will continue to positively impact manufacturers and consumers as it extends to all food categories."



More information on True Fresh HPP is available at truefreshhpp.com.



About True Fresh

Founded by Alan True and headquartered in Southern California, True Fresh HPP is one of the largest HPP tolling solutions providers in the nation. True Fresh HPP's four Hiperbaric Model 525s machines are conveniently situated in a 60,000 sq. ft. cold storage facility in Buena Park, California. True Fresh HPP California is USDA, FDA, Organic certified and BRC accredited. HPP services include real-time inventory management, comprehensive product traceability and logistics support such as cross-docking, case packing, palletizing and a host of other cold storage logistics solutions.