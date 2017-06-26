True Fresh HPP Preserves Food Life, Taste, and Texture Without Chemicals

Buena Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --Consumers want prepared foods that are preserved without chemicals and without sacrificing taste, texture, and nutrients; food producers and sellers want longer shelf life. True Fresh HPP provides both with its high pressure processing (HPP) food preservation method.



"Heat processing and gasses, which are the traditional methods of food preservation, can negatively affect the flavor, texture, and nutritional value of foods. Consumers are becoming more and more sensitive to this. Traditional processing also doesn't preserve as long, which is a big concern for food sellers," explained Harit Vyas, Director of Innovations,



True Fresh HPP's high pressure processing method not only avoids the problems introduced by heat processing, but also increases food shelf life. Finally packaged foods are submerged in water and then 43,500-87,000 pounds per square inch of pressure (more pressure than in the deepest parts of the ocean) are applied. This eliminates pathogens such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, and Listeria as well as other bacteria, yeasts, molds, and enzymes that can cause food degradation and spoilage during storage. Both the FDA and USDA recognize the HPP method as effective.



Products preserved using HPP don't require the additives and preservatives that foods processed with heat and gasses often require. And, yet, foods can look better, taste better, and have a shelf life as much as 10 times longer. Foods that could traditionally stay on the shelf for a week or less can now stay there for more than two months.



Shalene Davis, Director of Sales stated, "When food products can stay on the shelf longer—without loss of quality—supply chain problems are significantly reduced for food suppliers and sellers."



It's a rare food processing method that equally benefits food consumers and producers, but True Fresh HPP provides such a method for food producers of all sizes.



To find out more about True Fresh HPP, visit Truefreshhpp.com.



About True Fresh HPP

True Fresh HPP and its sister company, True Food Innovations, were founded by Alan True, a successful visionary entrepreneur and leading food industry executive. The business is ideally located in Southern California (with future locations in Chicago and the Southeast) and offers three of the most cost efficient, high capacity HPP machines available. Its forward thinking innovations provide flexibility and guarantee food safety without compromising on shelf life.