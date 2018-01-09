True Investments Announces Rebranding to TrueLane Homes

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --True Investments, LLC, a family office sponsored real estate investment firm that invests exclusively in quality, affordable single-family rental homes across working-class markets, announced today its official rebrand to TrueLane Homes ("TrueLane"). This comprehensive rebrand elevates the focus of TrueLane's growth initiatives as it sets forth on a path towards portfolio and operational expansion.



As part of this growth strategy, TrueLane is the first single-family rental operator to announce a portfolio transaction with the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac") for long-term financing. The pilot program was jointly developed between Freddie Mac, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage and TrueLane. The financing is anticipated to close in early January, 2018.



The Freddie Mac financing and other future capital raising initiatives will fuel TrueLane's expansion efforts into markets such as Atlanta, Cleveland, Columbus, Houston and Oklahoma City, where TrueLane has begun developing strategic partnerships with property management groups, property acquisitions specialists, and rehabilitation and construction services companies, while making strategic key hires.



The single-family rental home sector continues to be one of the fastest growing real estate investment segments, given the consistently increasing rental demands and a constrained housing supply. With less than 2% of homes owned by large scale institutions, the single-family rental industry presents and extremely viable long-term growth opportunity.



About TrueLane Homes

TrueLane Homes has been investing in single-family rental homes and revitalizing communities since 2012. As a leading single-family rental investment and management company focusing on quality, affordability and customer service, TrueLane provides a resident experience to make tenants feel at home. The company currently owns over 1,000 homes across eleven select markets.



By exclusively concentrating on the working-class segment of the single-family rental industry, TrueLane Homes has made a lasting impact on tenants, communities and home values. TrueLane has consistently achieved institutional quality rehabilitation of major home components that would otherwise not have been performed, thereby significantly improving home value and positively impacting the neighborhoods and tenants quality of living.



TrueLane Homes has developed a comprehensive platform to efficiently acquire, renovate, lease and operate properties to exacting standards. The institutional management team has been enormously successful in pioneering the single-family rental home industry, and have vast and in-depth experiences across real estate and finance industries.



For more information, visit www.truelanehomes.com.