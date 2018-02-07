True Life Church - First House of Worship to Go Solar in Round Rock, Texas

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --True Life Church's investment in renewable energy represents over 1,500,000 kWh of energy they will no longer have to purchase from their energy provider over the next 25 years. Instead, they will be harvesting energy from a rooftop powerplant that they now own.



"Reducing our usage was not just a financial issue, but a conservation issue as well", said Senior Pastor Richard Neusch.



After receiving several bids, the pastoral team chose to go with Longhorn Solar to install the project. Pastor Neusch appreciated the time they took to understand the building's current usage and how they could maximize savings.



Pastor Neusch continued, "When our members and those who live in the neighborhood saw that we had installed solar, they were grateful that we're doing our part to take care of the environment."



The new solar array gives True Life Church a potential estimated 30-year savings of over $230,000. They will be looking at building efficiency solutions in the future to further increase their solar ROI.



Steve Petrik, Director of Business Development, had this to say, "We really enjoyed working with True Life Church to help them go solar and impact the environment in a positive way. We're excited to see houses of worship getting behind the investment opportunity that solar presents."