True North Basecamp in Crosby, MN Hits Outside Magazine's Top Destination 2017 List

Crosby, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --Making camping, mountain biking, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, hiking and chillin' in industrial style cabins idyllic, True North Basecamp gets a nod. Raising awareness for the resort, industry insider Outside Magazine placed the boutique getaway on their top destinations list for 2017. Reporting the best places to visit worldwide, the online magazine took its award-winning coverage live this week. Creating buzz, Outside Magazine recognized True North Basecamp for its lakes clear enough to snorkel in and cabins crafted like modern taconite mining cabins with a 1900s influence.



Dan Jurek, the co-founder, True North Basecamp said of the list, "It feels excellent to be included in such a widely-trusted resource like Outside Magazine. It's not a surprise though because we've got terrain that gives our visitor's extreme thrills, family fun, or solo exploration. We access trails that traverse a 5,000-acre state recreation area. We even offer a stellar route for both off-road trails and roadways from Lake Itasca all the way to New Orleans. It's world-class."



The nation's only resort connected to the Cuyuna State Park, True North Basecamp gives travelers access to twenty-five miles of IMBA-certified silver mountain bike trails. Hiking options include strenuous trails or meandering respites. And, once the day is done, the campground resort boasts thirty-three campsites and six cabins with air conditioning, heating, and WiFi.



For more information visit www.truenorthbasecamp.com. To read the article visit https://www.outsideonline.com/2165656/26-best-trips-take-now.



About True North Basecamp

True North Basecamp is a resort and campground for mountain bikers and paddlers that sits connected to the lakes at Cuyuna State Park in Crosby, Minnesota.



About Outsider Magazine

Outsider Magazine is an online resource dedicated to award-winning coverage of the sports, people, places, adventure, discoveries, health and fitness, gear and apparel, trends and events that make up an active lifestyle.



